Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s denial “nobody believes coaches anyway”

During an appearance on ‘Keyshawn, JWill, and Max’, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed the College Football Playoff rankings and the rumors of Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Former NBA player turned analyst Jayson Williams asked Finebaum about Fisher’s comments regarding the LSU rumors in which he stated “I’m not going anywhere.” Finebaum had some advice for the Aggies head coach.

“I think he’s dumber that he keeps talking about a job that he probably should ignore,” Finebaum said. “Quit talking about it already. All you have to say is I’m not going anywhere. First of all, nobody believes coaches anyway JWill. I mean do you? I have had coaches lie to my face, you’ve had coaches lie to your face.

So you don’t have to explain, it’s really not necessary. Or you do what Mike Tomlin did a couple of weeks ago and end it in about 15 seconds. Instead, this is about the third time that Jimbo Fisher has doubled down. And I give him credit he brought into the conversation. I know all of you think we coaches lie. Go ahead and bury the lede right there Jimbo. ”

Finebaum went on to say that it seems unlikely but you can’t deny the connection between athletic director Scott Woodward and Fisher. Regardless of what everyone wants, this story just isn’t going to go away.

