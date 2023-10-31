Paul Finebaum explains how second win over Nick Saban would change Brian Kelly’s perception

LSU coach Brian Kelly has the chance to do something on Saturday that would put him in rare company.

Kelly beat Nick Saban’s Alabama team in his first season at the helm last year, leading to a 10-win season and an SEC West title. Now, he has the chance to do it again, this time in Tuscaloosa.

If Kelly can notch a second win over Saban at LSU, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said it would have a significant impact on Kelly’s perception.

“Well, I feel very good about him anyway. But, yeah, the pool of coaches who have beaten Nick Saban twice is very small,” Finebaum said, per On3. “We know who those are. There’s only about two names, I think, in that grouping. So it would put him in a rarified air.”

Not only would a win Saturday change Kelly’s perception, Finebaum said, but it would also change the perception of the entire season, which saw the team take two losses before October despite entering with College Football Playoff hopes.

“It would also completely turn the season’s perception around for him,” Finebaum said. “There were some doubters a few weeks ago when they already had two losses and were down double digits to Missouri. He has done a nice job of pulling this thing out.

“I think it’s a big opportunity for him as well. I’ll try not to sound like the fan at the end of the bar but I’m not sure that Alabama will be as gettable next year and the year after as it is this year. So, if you’re ever going to come into Bryant-Denny Stadium, other than having Joe Burrow as your quarterback? This is pretty much the moment for him.”

This is certainly a big moment for LSU under Kelly, and it would be a massive win if the Tigers can take care of business once more against the Tide.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire