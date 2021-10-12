Paul Finebaum: Ed Orgeron staying at LSU is ‘virtually impossible’

Highly-regarded radio host and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum had some blunt and direct words on Ed Orgeron and his job stability at LSU.

LSU has been trending down since Orgeron took LSU to a national championship in 2019… or should I say Joe Burow took LSU to a national championship in 2019. The Tigers are 8-8 since that title game is currently 3-4 this season. ESPN’s FPI projects LSU to finish 4-8 this year.

Finebaum said that he thinks it’s “virtually impossible” that Ed Orgeron is able to keep his job at LSU past the end of the regular season. He cited LSU’s remaining schedule as a huge reason for Orgeron’s inevitable departure.

Orgeron has taken a very similar path to that of Gene Chizik, who won a national title for Auburn in 2010, went 8-5 in 2011, and then was fired after a terrible 3-9 season with the Tigers. According to Finebaum, and plenty of other experts out there, Ed Orgeron is at the end of his rope in Baton Rouge.

