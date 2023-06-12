Paul Finebaum: Don’t be surprised if Jalen Milroe is Alabama’s QB1

Alabama football has been spoiled over the last six seasons with the elite level of quarterback play that has come through Tuscaloosa. Now, as the 2023 season nears fans are anxious to have a quarterback named as the starter.

With Bryce young gone to the NFL, the Crimson Tide have a three-man race for starting quarterback job. Originally, it was between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. However, after the spring game, former Notre dame quarterback, Tyler Buchner, transferred to Alabama and reconnects with his former offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Mac and Cube, ESPN host and college football analyst Paul Finebaum spoke on Milroe potentially being the starter.

Finebaum said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Milroe won the job. He mentions that Milroe was recently reported to be in Tampa, Florida with a few Crimson Tide wide receivers getting some offseason work in away from the program. He made sure to state that what he’s doing there doesn’t automatically translate to what will happen in Tuscaloosa closer to the 2023 season.

The Alabama coaching staff last season trusted Milroe with a start at home against Texas A&M when Young was sidelined due to a shoulder injury he sustained a week prior against Arkansas.

In that start, Milroe amassed 111 passing yards on 12 completions and 19 attempts. He also threw for three touchdowns while only allowing a single interception. On the ground, Milroe carried the ball 17 times for 83 rushing yards.

Paul @Finebaum of the @SECNetwork stopped by @MacandCube to weigh in on some comments made on The Paul Finebaum Show claiming that Jalen Milroe is gaining momentum in @AlabamaFTBL's QB competition. Whole interview: https://t.co/gpZ6zr3zDl pic.twitter.com/Dn3LkhDZU3 — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) June 12, 2023

The competition is ongoing and this is all speculation. It’s likely that the race for the starting job will bleed into the regular season, as we have seen Saban do in prior season where there wasn’t a clear QB1.

Advertisement

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama quarterback competition as the 2023 offseason progresses.

More Football!

Jahmyr Gibbs laughs when comparing Detroit Lions practice to Alabama practices

More Bama in NFL!

Jameson Williams has HoF WR Calvin Johnson in his corner

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire