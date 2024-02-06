Paul Finebaum discusses the impact of the new SEC, Big Ten joint advisory group

Recently, it was announced that the SEC and the Big Ten would be joining forces to create a joint advisory group of athletic directors and university presidents to try to improve college athletics. We live in a new age of college football. With NIL deals and the transfer portal, this isn’t your dad’s old NCAA.

It is nice to see the SEC and Big Ten come together to be proactive and get ahead of what could be the future of college football, but what does that mean for other conferences? That’s exactly what Paul Finebaum was asked about on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

“I think it puts everyone behind in everything, right? I mean, we already know those leagues are behind,” Finebaum said, per On3. “We’re really counting notes from generating income and revenue, but now it puts them really in an awkward position. And I think it further exposes how utterly stupid that decision was a couple of years ago, by the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the ACC to form that alliance because that was supposed to solve a lot of problems. … That was always interpreted as a moved against the SEC because of what happened with Oklahoma and Texas.

“But ultimately that has come back to haunt especially the ACC because the Pac-12 really is no more other than a name. That’s a league that really has to figure itself out.”

No one knows what college football will look like ten years from now. We need to start taking steps in the right direction now rather than later.

