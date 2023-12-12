Paul Finebaum defends Jayden Daniels winning Heisman despite LSU’s three losses

After Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, some people were questioning the validity of his winning the trophy because LSU lost three games this season.

They make that point as if it has never been done before. 12 different players have won the Heisman trophy on a team with three losses. Some of them were even in attendance for the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Here is the list of players with three losses that won the Heisman.

Vic Janowicz (Ohio State), Ernie Davis (Syracuse), Jim Plunkett (Stanford), George Rogers (South Carolina), Marcus Allen (USC), Bo Jackson (Auburn), Tim Brown (Notre Dame), Ricky Williams (Texas), Tim Tebow (Florida), Robert Griffin III (Baylor) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).

Paul Finebaum was asked his thoughts on Daniels winning the Heisman recently.

“I think ultimately he won for a lot of reasons,” Finebaum said, per On3. “He put up unbelievable numbers. He also had one of the truly memorable seasons we’ve ever seen.”

Daniels put together a season that may not be replicated in a long time.

