Paul Finebaum: ‘College football has caught up to Alabama’

Everyone seems to have something to say about the Alabama Crimson Tide and the loss to LSU. From firing Nick Saban to the loss marking the end of the dynasty Alabama fans have seen it all.

While I think it is premature to say any of these things, considering both of the losses came on the road against teams who are currently in the top 10, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Paul Finebaum, New York Times best-selling author and ESPN commentator, made his feelings very clear to the public about Saban and the Tide this week.

Finebaum thinks that with only one national title in the last five seasons maybe Saban is losing his fastball. Finebaum also goes on to say, “I think college football has caught up to Alabama.”

For Paul to speak so bluntly comes as a shock. However, not many people have gotten rich betting against Nick Saban.

With an offseason of adjustments and likely a new coaching staff, Alabama will be back in the national title hunt in 2023.

"I think college football has caught up to Alabama." —@finebaum 👀 pic.twitter.com/JlJGS8McIj — First Take (@FirstTake) November 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire