Paul Finebaum calls Heather Dinich a 'hater' for Georgia football CFP rankings snub

Georgia football has a perfect 7-0 record and has won back-to-back national championships. However, one of ESPN's College Football Playoff experts left the Bulldogs out of their proposed top four, sparking a headshaking reaction from Paul Finebaum.

"Well, I hope everyone is sitting down because Georgia is not in my top four right now," ESPN's Heather Dinich said on a "Get Up!" segment on Wednesday. "Yes, I said that. And I changed it after Brock Bowers' injury."

Bowers' injury wasn't the only reason Georgia didn't make Dinich's top four, however. She also said the Bulldogs have been largely untested this year and, despite that, have struggled at times against perceived lesser competion. Georgia had to fight back from behind against unranked South Carolina and Auburn teams and gave up three touchdowns to Vanderbilt.

"When you look at their schedule, they only have one win against a Power Five team with a winning record. No wins against ranked teams," Dinich said. "And everybody else is a combined 10-24 in the FBS. Paul, tell me why in the world Georgia deserves to be No. 1 right now."

Finebaum, the host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" on the SEC Network, shook his head in disbelief and plugged his ears as Dinich gave the reasoning behind her rankings. When he finally got his chance to respond, he didn't mince his words:

"Heather, you're such a hater," Finebaum said, laughing. "I don't know what happened to you since I last saw you. Heather, Georgia doesn't have any great wins, I agree. And we're not gonna relitigate why Oklahoma went off the schedule, but (the Bulldogs) are playing better and they will see some amazingly good teams coming up."

Finebaum, for what it's worth, has the Bulldogs atop his top four projected CFP teams, adding that Bowers "may be back" from his ankle injury as early as the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 2. Finebaum's rankings mirror where the Bulldogs landed in both the Week 8 US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, despite them having no ranked wins. They've won all of their games by double-digits this season except for Auburn, whom they beat 27-20.

First-year starting quarterback Carson Beck has emerged as one of the top passers in the conference, garnering 2,147 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. Georgia will have a hard time replacing Bowers, the reigning John Mackey Award winner, but it returns Ladd McConkey, who scored two touchdowns in last season's national championship win over TCU.

Here are Dinich and Finebaum's College Football Playoff rankings as of Week 8:

Heather Dinich College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Week 8

1. Washington

2. Florida State

3. Oklahoma

4. Michigan

Paul Finebaum College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Week 8

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Washington

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Paul Finebaum calls Heather Dinich 'hater' for UGA CFP rankings snub