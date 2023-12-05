Paul Finebaum blasts CFP selection committee for lack of transparency in FSU snub

One-loss Alabama's selection over undefeated Florida State for the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff has generated a palpable amount of outrage, criticism and debate over the past several days.

For one of the most prominent voices nationally in college football, though, it wasn’t the final result that drew his ire — it was the process that led to it.

In an appearance Tuesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up,” ESPN and SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum lambasted the playoff selection committee for its lack of openness in detailing how its final choices were made. Finebaum’s comments came in the aftermath of a report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich detailing some of the behind-the-scenes decision-making from the playoff committee as it worked to finalize a four-team field.

“The thing that irritates me, as I heard Heather report what she understood went down on that committee, is how big of a charade it is,” Finebaum said. “This committee, that has the most important decision of the year in college football, is not transparent. What are they hiding? Why can’t we know how each individual votes on the final vote of the year? It’s absurd not to. This is America, after all, and we would like to know.”

.@finebaum tells us what he thinks REALLY happened with the selection committee and Florida State 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9ESe1iy8Z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2023

Finebaum has previously voiced his support for the committee picking the Crimson Tide instead of the Seminoles, even as Florida State became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to ever be excluded from the 10-year-old playoff.

He took exception, however, with how that choice was made. The 13-member committee for this year's playoff features eight athletic directors, two retired coaches, two former players and a former national sports writer, but how each member voted and how their votes changed over the course of discussion are not made public.

It’s something that has left Sunday’s snub of the Seminoles a subject of ongoing interest and speculation.

“Since we’re not going to know, I’m going to give you what I think really happened,” Finebaum said. “Heather did the reporting, but I’m giving you an opinion. I think the first vote was Florida State at No. 6 behind Georgia. They got in the room and they said, ‘Well, we don’t want to embarrass the ACC, so let’s swap those.’

"Had they left Georgia at No. 5, this would not be going on. It would be clear since Alabama beat Georgia. Instead, they acted like a committee acts. Any of us who have been on committees know how stupid those committees are.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Paul Finebaum blasts CFP committee for lack of transparency in FSU snub