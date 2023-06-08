Paul Finebaum, Billy Liucci discuss reestablished rivalry between Texas A&M and Texas

The Texas Longhorns that we all love to hate are finally making their way to the SEC alongside Oklahoma in 2024, meaning that the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M is poised to resume for the first time since 2011. Great news all around.

Well, after TexAgs co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci made his way to the Paul Finebaum show on Wednesday to discuss the reestablished rivalry, the issue regarding who will host the first matchup, which Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork made clear would take place in College Station, took over the conversation from the onset.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Ross has drawn his line in the sand that the first game is going to be played right here accross the street at Kyle Field. Chris Del Conte acts like he’s not aware of that at all”

Strictly based on what SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated during the SEC Spring Meetings last week, the symbolic “line in the sand” that Liucci referenced comes from the top, making Ross Bjork a simple messenger among the chaos. Finebaum later asked if the reason for the decision had to do with Aggie fans’ belief that the rivalry would permanently cease to resume after the 2011 season; Liucci responded,

“It’s almost like, hey, you owe us one after all that. And I dont think the SEC would think of it that way… but it sure seems to me that the A&M Athletic Director (Ross Bjork) has been led to believe, or even told that first game is going to be there”

Think what you’d like about the decision. Still, in the end, this is essentially a “welcome to the NFL” moment for Texas, who, after years of facing porous defenses and losing to Kansas in semi-annual fashion, will now enter an SEC gauntlet that will chew you up and spit you out week to week (See Texas A&M’s 2022 season for reference).

The Aggies & Longhorns will finally resume their rivalry in the SEC sometime soon…but where will that first game be played? @billyliucci says Kyle Field is a lock to host: pic.twitter.com/suGyKJD4sM — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 6, 2023

The bottom line, resuming this historic rivalry only makes college football better. Hopefully, a new generation of Aggie and Longhorns fans can experience the joys of watching the Lone Star Showdown live on for years to come.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

2024 4-star OT Blake Ivy set to visit Texas A&M this weekend Via Athlon Sports, SEC football coaches provide their opinions on Texas A&M ahead of the 2023 season CFB Players Association pushing for boycott of EA Sports 2024 College Football video game

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire