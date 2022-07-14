Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame can tip the balance between the Big Ten and the SEC
Paul Finebaum thinks Notre Dame might tip the balance of power in college football.
The Big Ten and SEC are now super powers according to ESPN's Paul Finebaum.
Notre Dame received $34.4 million from the ACC during the 2020-21 school year when, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Irish played football as an ACC member. Notre Dame also received money from its NBC contract that year.
By adding Southern California and UCLA to the league, the Big Ten has begun its transition from the Midwest to a national conference.
Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on if he’s paid attention to Big Ten additions.
