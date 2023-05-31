Paul Finebaum believes finances are the biggest reason for SEC schedule debate

The SEC’s scheduling model and the future of the league football schedule are essential topics of discussion at the conference’s Spring Meetings.

Per ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, there is also a financial obstacle to consider is not just which schools prefer which models.

“I think it comes down to what is the network, meaning ESPN, willing to pay for an additional game?” Finebaum said on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning program.

“Now, when they cut this deal originally it had to be discussed. There are always qualifiers in contracts that adjust. And with everything else going on, meaning the 12-team playoff now a reality, which it was not when the original agreement with the SEC was formulated, I think there’s some adjustments that have to be made.”

The SEC’s adoption of a nine-game scheduling model would have its advantages, such as maintaining important rivalries and providing a more comprehensive selection of programming for television networks.

However, ensuring accurate financial figures and modifying the existing media rights agreement presents an additional challenge to an already divided group, as noted by Finebaum.

“I think we all would vouch for the commitment that ESPN has to the SEC and likewise, but it may be a moment in time where it’s taking longer to allocate the correct number of dollars where the SEC finally says, ‘You know, what, OK.”

