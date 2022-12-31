Paul Finebaum asked what another championship for UGA would mean: ‘There’s a new king in college football’
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined ‘First Take’ to discuss Georgia versus Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Finebaum was asked what a back-to-back national title would mean for the Bulldogs.
"[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think what it means is that suddenly there's a new king in college football and it's not Nick Saban."
👀 @finebaum pic.twitter.com/6hR8ccaxoe
— First Take (@FirstTake) December 30, 2022
Coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs won’t concern themselves with hypotheticals.
There’s a target on Georgia’s back and Ohio State will try to knock the Bulldogs off the top of college football on Saturday night.