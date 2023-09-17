Paul Finebaum argues Jalen Milroe should be Alabama's starting QB in 2023: 'He has talent'

Alabama is treading uncharted waters three weeks into 2023.

After a Week 2 loss against Texas in which starting quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, the Crimson Tide turned to Notre Dame transfer QB Tyler Buchner. The former Fighting Irish starter accompanied new Alabama offensive coordinator and QB coach Tommy Rees, who held the same position for the Irish last year.

Alabama certainly struggled against Texas, mounting 362 total yards in the 34-24 loss, but the Crimson Tide's offense against USF was far worse. Alabama had just 310 total yards, and Buchner went 5 of 14 for 34 yards before eventually being benched for Ty Simpson.

ESPN/SEC pundit Paul Finebaum made no bones about what Alabama should do at quarterback moving forward: Go back to Milroe, who was 14 for 27 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against the Longhorns.

“The guy who started the first two games, Jalen Milroe,” Finebaum said on "SportsCenter." “He made plenty of mistakes against Texas, but he has talent. He can run the ball, he can make big plays, and for the life of me, I don’t understand what Tommy Rees the offensive coordinator is doing.”

The Tuscaloosa News' Nick Kelly has already weighed in on who should start against Ole Miss as Alabama opens conference play next week, and neither of them played on Saturday. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban kept the door open for changes next week to reporters after the game.

“We’re gonna evaluate the quarterbacks that played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week, who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team. And that’s the way we’ll go,” Saban said.

“I think that’s an internal team thing. I think that everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way when things don’t go exactly like you want them to. We play the guys that practice the best all week long."

Finebaum also bemoaned the decision to go to Buchner in the first place.

“He (Rees) clearly went with the wrong quarterback in Tyler Buchner. That’s the guy that followed him from Notre Dame," Finebaum said. "Ty Simpson had some moments but he’s still young and raw, and against big time SEC competition he could be under a lot of pressure. So, Jalen Milroe to me would be the likely starter.

"But, then again, Nick Saban apparently is only listening to Tommy Rees, which is one reason why I think this program is in such turmoil, right now.”

Alabama will face its first SEC opponent of the year, Ole Miss, in Week 4. Despite the team's struggles, there's a lot of season left. But it can undoubtedly shorten very quickly if Alabama doesn't figure its quarterback situation out.

