Paul Finebaum announces top four teams ahead of Week 9
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.
No. 3 Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in Week 9. Saturday’s kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
Following Week 8 games, Paul Finebaum released his top four college football teams on ESPN’s “Get Up” show.
Finebaum’s top four teams following Week 8 are listed below.
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
