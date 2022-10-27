Paul Finebaum announces top four teams ahead of Week 9

Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

No. 3 Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in Week 9. Saturday’s kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Following Week 8 games, Paul Finebaum released his top four college football teams on ESPN’s “Get Up” show.

Finebaum’s top four teams following Week 8 are listed below.

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

