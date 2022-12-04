Paul Finebaum announces top four teams after conference championship week

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman Trophy contenders after conference championship week

Following conference championship games in Week 14, Paul Finebaum announced his top four college football teams on ESPN2s “Championship Drive.”

Finebaum’s top four teams are listed below.

1. Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2. Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

3. TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

*Note: College Football Playoff top 25 rankings will be released Sunday at noon EST on ESPN

