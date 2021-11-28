Paul Finebaum actually gives Michigan football credit after Ohio State beatdown

All week leading up to The Game, ESPN’s resident SEC shill and professional Jim Harbaugh hater Paul Finebaum said it was all but impossible for Michigan football to take down Ohio State.

He told RutgersWire that it’s not the biggest rivalry, he said that Jim Harbaugh was incapable of beating the Buckeyes and that it wouldn’t happen in two of his lifetimes.

Now? Well, he appeared on ‘SportsCenter’ and made Michigan his No. 2 team. And, to boot, he gave credit where credit is due — especially necessary given his seeming obsession with the program in Ann Arbor.

“At No. 2, Michigan. It was Jim Harbaugh’s signature game, signature win at Michigan. It was outstanding. A man who a year ago was on the hot seat comes through big and is on the verge of a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.”

Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 3, and Cincinnati at No. 4.

Up next for the Wolverines, a chance to win the Big Ten outright in Indianapolis on Saturday. Do that, and the maize and blue will be heading to the College Football Playoff with a chance to win the whole shebang.

List