Paul Felder says Conor McGregor’s threats at Dustin Poirier, wife out of bounds: ‘It’s not about murder’

Paul Felder was disgusted with the way Conor McGregor conducted himself after UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) suffered a broken leg in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout this past Saturday and was irate by the unfortunate end. A frustrated McGregor ramped up his pre-fight antics by making death threats at Poirier and his wife in the immediate aftermath and also threatening to come after both of them in a series of tweets he has since deleted. Felder thinks McGregor’s actions were heinous and that he was lucky Poirier restrained himself considering the injured state he was in.

“You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now,” Felder said in the latest episode of episode of “UFC Round-Up.” “He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth and knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas. You’re the one who is in position to get killed, Conor, in that spot.”

He continued, “About Dustin, the thing that I loved is that this guy could have went over there and tried to attack Conor who’s on the ground with a broken leg. Not that security would have let that happen, but the way that he’s allowing him to say that and just biting his tongue and holding his head high, I mean, so many high fives to Dustin Poirier for the way he handled that situation. This sport is violent, I get that. We’re supposed to beat the crap out of each other, knock each other out. But at the end of the day, it’s not about murder. It’s not about your family. Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the octagon, I don’t ever want to see you again.”

Felder, who recently announced his retirement from MMA, says McGregor’s trash talk has far transcended the usual pre-fight promotion and just like it irked Poirier, murder is no joking matter.

“It’s not a street fight. It’s not life and death really,” Felder said. “Obviously in boxing and MMA, there’s injuries that can cause people to literally die. So to talk about that stuff is just disgusting and we’ve mentioned that a million times. What he said was wrong.”

