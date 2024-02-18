Fritz to face Paul in bid for back-to-back ATP Delray Beach titles

Tommy Paul defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe to reach the Delray Beach OIpen final (WILLIAM WEST)

Top-seeded defending champion Taylor Fritz ousted fellow American Marcos Giron 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 on Saturday to reach the ATP Delray Beach Open final, where he will face compatriot Tommy Paul.

Tennis world number nine Fritz needed one hour and 48 minutes to book his spot in Sunday's championship match against Paul, who ousted American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Paul, ranked 14th, won his second career ATP title last week at Dallas and has matched his best ATP career win streak at seven. His other crown came in 2021 at Stockholm.

Fritz seeks his seventh career ATP title and will try to extend his win streak in ATP finals to six in a row.

After taking his first title at Eastbourne in 2019, Fritz lost his next four finals but since St. Petersburg in 2021 has won titles at Indian Wells, Eastbourne and Tokyo in 2022 and Delray Beach and Atlanta last year.

Paul pulled level at 2-2 in his ATP career rivalry with Fritz with a victory in their most recent meeting at last year's Acapulco semi-finals.

Fritz blasted 10 aces past Giron in improving to 4-1 against the world number 52.

js/mlm