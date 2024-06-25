Paul Daugherty, John Fay named to Cincinnati journalism hall of fame

Paul Daugherty and John Fay are set to be inducted Sept. 16 in the Greater Cincinnati Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame.

Daugherty, former columnist for The Enquirer and Cincinnati Post, and Fay, former Reds beat writer, worked more than 70 combined years in Cincinnati sports journalism.

Fay, who retired in 2020, died last August and will be inducted posthumously. Daugherty retired from The Enquirer in 2022.

Full list of 2024 SPJ Hall of Fame sports journalism inductees

• Kevin Barnett: WKRC-TV Executive Sports Producer• Ken Broo: WKRC-TV, WLWT-TV & WCPO-TV sports anchor/reporter• Paul Daugherty: Cincinnati Post and The Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist and author• John Fay: The Cincinnati Enquirer Cincinnati Reds beat writer honored posthumously• Dennis Janson: WKRC-TV & WCPO-TV sports anchor• Wayne “Box” Miller: WLW Bengals Radio Network Pregame/Halftime/Postgame host, sports marketer, WDBZ Sports Director and DEI Director at St. Xavier High School• John Popovich: WCPO-TV Sports Director• Betsy Ross: Cincinnati’s first female sports reporter at WCPO plus work at WLWT-TV, WXIX-TV, ESPN & Game Day Communications Founder• George Vogel: WLWT-TV sports anchor/reporter

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati journalism hall of fame to induct Paul Daugherty, John Fay