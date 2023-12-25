Paul Chuckle: ‘Just because I make people laugh, it doesn’t make me immune to feeling sad’

Paul Elliott’s support for Marie Curie predated his brother’s illness - Lorne Campbell for The Telegraph

The first time Paul Elliott performed on stage without his brother, Barry, he experienced a curious sensation. “I did panto after he died,” recalls Elliott, better known as Paul Chuckle, of comedy act The Chuckle Brothers. “I don’t know if it was real or just a figment of my imagination, but Barry was there in the wings, giving me the thumbs up.”

Elliott looks away and takes a moment to compose himself.

“We always used to enter the stage from opposite sides,” he goes on, “meet in the middle and walk down to the front together. It really helped me when I needed a confidence boost.”

And that feeling has not ever really disappeared. At this time of year, when family and friends traditionally get together, Elliott is convinced that Barry still stays close in spirit, especially when he is performing.

But while comforting, it can’t ever ease his grief over the loss of his brother. Although, Elliott admits that he thrives on the cheers and jeers of an audience – something that has sustained him all his life, he admits he still feels a pang when he takes a bow without Barry, his older brother by three years, and slapstick partner, who died of bone cancer in 2018 at the age of 73.

Paul and Barry in costume for the pantomime Snow White in 1993 - Alamy

Yet the show must go on – and tonight, like he did last night, and as he will do again tomorrow, Elliott will carefully make himself up and then step out on stage at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking in front of a sold-out crowd. This winter, he is playing the pirate Starkey in Peter Pan, in extravagant costume, sharing top billing alongside Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

But when we meet, not far from his Yorkshire home in Rotherham, he is rather more dressed down in plum trousers and a round neck cashmere sweater, though still sporting a Benidorm tan alongside his trademark tufty hair. Now aged 76, Elliott sips tea with surprising elegance at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa, a smart, wood-panelled venue, bedecked with Christmas holly, tinsel and fake snow. “I love working with Anton and the rest of the cast,” he says, “and the audience really lifts me up, but I miss Barry beside me. He was my very best friend and theatrical partner for more than 60 years. Now I’m on my own.”

As a pair, the Chuckle Brothers had always been something of a British festive staple, having performed in 51 pantomimes together, from the 1967/1968 season when they starred in Babes in the Wood in Malvern, to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in the 2017/2018 season at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

“Barry was Wishy to my Washy,” says Elliott, “and not just on stage. He was with me when I was born and I was with him until just before he died, peacefully in his own home with the help and support of nurses from Marie Curie.”

Elliott, 76, who has long been an ambassador for Marie Curie, which is being supported by the Telegraph’s Christmas Charity Appeal this year, recalls the days leading up to Barry’s death caused by an illness which his brother, always taciturn, chose to keep secret from even his family and closest friends. He pulls himself upright in his chair and takes a deep breath.

‘“Rotherham hospice looked after him but he didn’t go in,” he says. “They brought him a special bed and everything he needed to be comfortable at home and the hospice nurses came to care for him every day. He didn’t see doctors unless he had to but he was happy with the Marie Curie team and their compassionate brand of care.”

The night before Barry died, Paul and his ‘lads’ – which is what he calls his four grown-up sons aged from 46 to 31 – came to visit for the last time at his home in Ravensfield.

“He was really struggling but he was conscious and communicating with us. I remember that Rotherham United, our football team that we had followed since childhood, won the game they played that day 3-0. He was really chuffed, especially since they had also made it back into the Championship League.” The brothers were both made honorary life presidents of Rotherham United FC in 2007 and were dedicated fans – in fact, Paul once played for Rotherham FC boys until a shin injury cut short his hopes of becoming a professional footballer.

“The next day at 7.15am, I got a call from Barry’s wife, Anne, to tell me he had gone. It was too soon for him to go, and I wish he’d told me earlier; we were so close, so we would have had more time to say goodbye, but I think he went out on a high.”

The brothers came from a family of entertainers who were well known in the theatres and working men’s clubs in the north of England. Elliott explains that they inherited a love of comedy and a ferocious work ethic from their father, James Patton Elliott, known as Gene Patton. Gene performed on stage and live radio, and once worked alongside an 18-year-old Peter Sellers in the No 10 Gang, performing in theatres around the country. “He always told us to give it 100 per cent, even if the house was half empty,” says Elliott, “Everyone had paid the same and deserved all you could give.” His mother Amy was a high-kicking dancer in Rodney Hudson Dancing Girls, a precursor to the renowned cabaret troupe, the Bluebell Girls.

Elliott was only 14 when Barry suggested they start performing together in the back garden of their council semi to the local kids, charging a ha’penny each.

Originally known as the Harman brothers, they later took the name Chuckle because it seemed more “catchy”, a wise move in hindsight, bearing in mind the staying power of the Chuckle brand.

The Chuckle Brothers, performing as The Harman Brothers, in 1967 - FremantleMedia/Shutterstock

As well as playing the ChuckleHounds on their own show, which launched in 1984, they started ChuckleVision for the BBC which proved a ratings hit with children and ran for 292 episodes between 1987 and 2009.

The series, which was highly visual with minimal dialogue, included such classics as Trouble in Store featuring banana skins and supermarket trollies on the rampage, and Moving Day, when a house move goes disastrously wrong. Described as ‘skillful but primitive forms of slapstick’, the episodes were revered by children and adults alike for their gentle mixture of catastrophe and jollity, summarised in the catchphases ‘To me, to you’ and ‘Oh dear, or dear.’

The brothers won the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the series and their other TV work at the 2008 BAFTAs.

After a lifetime of being so personally and professionally close knit, it was a shock when Elliott found out in April 2018 that Barry was seriously ill.

“I thought he had sciatica but one day, when we were due to perform at Comic Relief, he couldn’t even walk to the taxi. It turned out he had known he was ill but he had refused chemotherapy because he didn’t want to lose his hair and get too sick to work.

“We had to call the organisers and cancel, which was devastating for us both because we really wanted to help the charity.”

Throughout his 50 years of performing, Paul with Barry by his side, has helped raise millions for charities. In 2014, in an unlikely hook-up, they collaborated with rap artist Tinchy Stryder to release a charity single, To Me, to You (Bruv). The single spent two weeks as number one on the hip hop chart in 2014 and raised around £3m for the Afro-Caribbean Leukaemia Trust.

But his support for Marie Curie predated his brother’s illness. Elliott first noticed the work of Marie Curie in 2010 after watching a TV advert, and realised he could help when he saw he had hit 50,000 followers on Twitter, now known as X. “I tweeted, ‘if you all out there gave £1 each that would be £50,000 and that would be brilliant’”. He isn’t sure how much the charity raised that time, from his impromptu request because it wasn’t an official fundraiser but it started the ball rolling. “And Marie Curie got in touch with me and asked me to help out and I said ‘any time’. I brought Barry in so we would do acts together.”

Every year since Barry’s death, Elliott raises a glass to him on Christmas Day with his wife of 37 years, Sue – a legal executive and matriarch, who he met on a blind date. The family came to rely on Marie Curie nurses again 18 months after Barry died when Derek, Sue’s father, was dying of pancreatic cancer at 87. “She was told Derek was very poorly and they said they would get someone to stay with her and help to get her through.”

At Christmas, Elliott also thinks of his three other siblings who have died over the past 20 years and, perhaps most poignantly, of his daughter, Nicola, from marriage to his first wife, Anna. The baby girl died at three months old in 1974.

“I don’t like to go to gravestones or memorials because it always makes me emotional,” Elliott says. “I get upset when I go and see Nicola in particular. She’s buried in Rotherham. Sue’s dad and mum are both buried in the same graveyard and Sue always puts flowers on Nicola’s grave too, which is a nice thing.”

Nicola was Paul’s only daughter – he has two stepsons and two sons he shares with Sue – and two granddaughters whom he adores.

“We had her home for six weeks. She was 5lbs when she was born and a pretty little thing and seemed very healthy.”

At six weeks old, however, Nicola started to become unwell with a swollen stomach. “My mum thought she was milk blown and there was nothing to worry about but we took her to the doctor who felt her tummy and said we should take her down to the hospital so they could have a look. She never left the hospital and died six weeks later.

“A post mortem showed that her liver was working the wrong way round and storing iron instead of making it for her blood.

“The doctors thanked us so much for letting them do a post mortem, even though we just wanted to take her home, because it helped them know more about the condition – a very rare form of blood cancer. They do liver transplants now but then they didn’t know anything about it. I don’t know if her death started my interest in charity work but I have always felt for others, and that it could be me who needs help.”

Elliott says he grieves openly and without worrying about what it looks like to others; when he carried Barry’s coffin on the day of his funeral, he was pictured in dark glasses with tears streaming down his face.

Paul at Barry’s funeral – he says he raises a glass to him every Christmas - Christopher Furlong/Getty

“The only advice I can give to anyone who is grieving at Christmas is to reach out to other people and share the pain. It really does help.”

For those who don’t have close family and friends, Marie Curie offers a helpline service staffed by fully trained volunteers. They also offer face to face bereavement counselling to those whose relatives were cared for by a Marie Curie Hospice.

Elliott has no plans to retire just yet – he says he will work until he gets no more offers, although he would like to wind down a little and be able to relax his hectic schedule. As well as having a property portfolio, including a house in Cephalonia and a farmhouse in Brittany, he still fits in TV appearances – he recently appeared on Spring Watch and Countryfile, as well as DJing in nightclubs.

And AI may yet introduce Barry to a new generation of viewers, even if it’s only virtual reality. There are tentative plans to bring ChuckleVision back to life in an animated version, using AI to help recreate Barry’s likeness and distinctive voice. Paul smiles at the thought but he’s keeping the details a secret for now.

How does he want to be remembered? “Definitely as one half of the Chuckle Brothers. What we did on ChuckleVision was great stuff, and then being rewarded by your peers and getting a BAFTA was the icing on the cake.”

He also wants to be known as a loving husband, father and grandfather. “I’ve made a lot of people laugh and I’m a happy person. With the Chuckle Brothers and my family, I know I’ve left something behind that will outlast me.”

But he adds, with gentle self knowledge, “I’ve always been one to show my feelings. Just because I make people laugh, it doesn’t make me immune to feeling sad. I miss my brother all the time but it feels particularly raw at Christmas and during the holiday season.”

Marie Curie is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are the RAF Benevolent Fund, Race Against Dementia and Go Beyond. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927