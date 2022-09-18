What Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin’s dominant win over New Mexico State

It was a stress-free afternoon for Wisconsin football, as the Badgers took of New Mexico State in a 66-7 route at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers started fast and never looked back as they took a 35-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Braelon Allen did Braelon Allen things, as he totaled three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 86 yards on 15 carries.

It was a breakout day for redshirt freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell, who caught a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Graham Mertz. In all, it was smooth sailing for a Wisconsin team that now turns the focus to Ohio State.

Here is what Badger head coach Paul Chryst said after the win:

On getting many wide receivers involved in the offense:

“It’s always good. I think the one thing that (quarterback) Graham (Mertz) has been doing a good job is take what’s there. Certainly a lot of guys putting themselves in position. When the ball gets spread around I think it’s always healthy.”

On going to Gavin Lahm and Nate Van Zelst at kicker

“Yeah, you know, Thursday/Friday, we were like, okay, this is what it’s going to be. I thought they both handed it well, and you appreciate that.”

On offensive line play in the win:

“Yeah, I think we weren’t good on the first third down tonight, or this afternoon. Yeah, I think certainly guys work at it and take pride and I think that takes everyone on it.

I think Graham (Mertz) has been doing a good job of getting the ball out, and it helps when there is guys open. Competition gets tougher, you know, you’ll be challenged more.

But to win games we’re going to have to be able to run the ball and be able to throw it. I think we got to keep going.”

On the fact that seven different Badgers have had interceptions this season:

“I think obviously they’re big plays and it’s been fun to see. I thought (Maema Njongmeta) was a heck of a pick today. You know, that was impressive. Jake (Chaney), everyone is excited about that one. We would to — Jay (Shaw) had one opportunity at one. Guys value it and they know, and I think our coaches do a great job putting them in position and coaching them to trust it and go for it.”

On the win overall:

“Certainly proud of the way the guys handled the whole week. Any time you get a chance to play a game and earn the right to win, you appreciate that. You’re grateful for all the work that goes into it. I thought one thing that hit me today watching it was there was a lot of guys that got it going and allowed others to — we were able to play a lot of guys.

That happens because you had a group take care of business and give them the opportunity to play. That’s always good. Every first rep for a guy or added reps are huge. That part was good.”

