What Paul Chryst said about Iowa during Monday’s press conference

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst held his weekly press conference on Monday fresh off of the Badgers’ biggest win of the young season. Wisconsin’s 30-13 win over Purdue was the initial topic of conversation, but the questions later turned towards the Iowa game this Saturday.

The Hawkeyes present a serious challenge for Wisconsin’s offense, as Iowa has been one of the strongest defenses in the country early on in the college football season.

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will control their Big Ten West fate moving forward in a game that could very well decide the division and determine who is playing in Indianapolis.

Chryst touched on Iowa’s defense, preparation for the week, and the team finally clicking:

On Iowa's defense:

“They are a great example of a group that plays together. They’ve got enough experience and understanding to combine that with good football players… the end result is what you’re talking about (in the turnovers). It’s a confident group.”

On preparing to face the Hawkeyes:

“It’s all a body of work that you are preparing for. Each game you see how this game played out. As you prepare for a team you take a look at who are they and what are they doing, what is capable of, and what are they doing… it’s a really well-coached football team they’ve got very good players and they understand who they are and they understand what they are asked to do.”

On the Badgers finding their groove recently:

“I think we’ve had it (chemistry) going into this year. I like this team, one of the reasons I say that is because I think they truly care about each other… they know if someone is all in and putting it all out there…”

