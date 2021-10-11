Paul Chryst, RB Chez Mellusi comment on the dismissal of RB Jalen Berger

It’s no surprise as to what the initial questions for Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst would center around during Monday’s press conference. On Sunday, the Badgers announced the dismissal of RB Jalen Berger from the Wisconsin program. The move came after the 2020 four-star recruit had surprisingly played only sparingly in Wisconsin’s first four games, before not playing at all against Illinois.

On Monday, it was apparent that Chryst was ready to move on to this week’s matchup with Army.

“I spoke with Jalen yesterday, and I am going to keep that between me and Jalen,” said Chryst when asked about Berger’s dismissal. Chryst declined to go any further on the matter.

Starting RB Chez Mellusi was caught off guard by Berger’s dismissal, and talked about his relationship with the New Jersey native when asked about the situation on Monday.

“Im going to continue to support him,” Mellusi said on Monday. “I don’t know much about the situation, that’s kind of out of my hands. I just told him I’m here for him and I’m going to continue to support him.”

While the full story may never be out there, the move did come as a surprise to many including Mellusi, who was Berger’s roommate during road trips. Berger appeared in seven games at Wisconsin, and finished his Badger career with 389 yards on 84 carries.