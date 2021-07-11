Paul Chryst is one of CBSSports’ ‘most underrated Power Five college football coaches’

CBSSports compiled a ranking of the top 65 Power Five football coaches a few months ago, notching Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst No. 18 overall and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Chryst has done a remarkable job since taking over as the Wisconsin’s head coach back in 2015. He’s 56-19 overall, 5-1 in bowl games and has brought the team to the Big Ten Championship three of his six years.

And all that said, he’s done it with a lower recruiting profile compared to the other consistent 10-win teams across the country.

This weekend, the CBSSports returned to discuss their coaching rankings and find which guys do not receive the credit they deserve. And as could be guessed, Paul Chryst was one of those names.

Here’s what Chip Patterson had to say about Chryst and his time at Wisconsin:

When we filled out our ballots for the Power Five coach rankings earlier this offseason, this was one of the more noticeable spots where I broke from the consensus. Not the most notable — that would be Geoff Collins, who I had about 30 spots ahead of his consensus ranking because I’m a sucker for good branding and a quick turnaround in recruiting — but the aggregate ranking had Chryst at No. 18 while I have him among the top coaches in the game at No. 10. Chryst is 56-19 in six seasons at Wisconsin with three division titles and three New Year’s Six appearances, and I think his success is overlooked because there’s an assumption that’s a turnkey operation. Chryst has advantages as a Wisconsin native and former Badgers player that help him, sure, but not enough to be the only reason he’s one of the winningest coaches of the College Football Playoff era.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.