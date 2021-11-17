Paul Chryst gives his thoughts on Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

During his weekly press conference, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst touched on a number of Nebraska-related topics including the play of quarterback Adrian Martinez.

It has been an up and down year for the Nebraska quarterback, who has been impressive in extending plays but had issues taking care of the football in critical moments.

Facing one of the top defenses in the country won’t make life easier for the Cornhuskers offense. Chryst, however, was very complimentary of Martinez, who has the ability to give Wisconsin problems with his legs on Saturday.

“He’s a dynamic athlete and he can stress you and make plays, big plays, with his arm and his legs,” Chryst told reporters on Monday. “They do a nice job overall in the scheme in putting them in those positions… I remember when he first came in he was impressive. He’s continued to improve and get better, he’s been healthy this whole year… he’s making big plays running the ball and throwing the ball.”

Wisconsin takes on Nebraska at Camp Randall, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.