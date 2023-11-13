Paul Chryst among potential candidates Northwestern officials are studying to lead football team

MADISON – Northwestern interim head coach David Braun continues to make a case that he would be a solid choice to lead the Wildcats’ football program in 2024 and beyond.

Braun, a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School, has helped guide the Wildcats to a 3-4 mark in Big Ten play and a 5-5 overall mark.

The Wildcats snapped a snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 24-3 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. That made Braun the first Northwestern coach to win at least five games in his debut season since Walter McCornack went 10-1-3 in 1903.

However, according to a college football source familiar with the search, former UW head coach Paul Chryst is among more than a half-dozen candidates being evaluated by Northwestern officials.

Chryst, 57, is in his first season as offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach at Texas.

The Longhorns (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) are ranked No. 7 in both national polls.

Chryst compiled a 43-18 record in Big Ten play and 67-26 overall mark at UW before he was fired after five games last season.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Paul Chryst among those Northwestern evaluating in coaching search