Paul Casey signals Ryder Cup ambition by rejoining European Tour
Paul Casey has finally ended the long wait of Europe and Thomas Bjorn by revealing he will make himself eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup.
If the Englishman makes the cut for the match near Paris, it will be his first appearance in the blue and gold for a decade. Since securing the captaincy at the start of the year, Bjorn has made no secret of his desire to have the world No 15 is his ranks as he tries to win back the Cup from the United States.
But Europe’s rules dictate that only players who are members of the European Tour can qualify or be picked for wild cards and, since relinquishing his card in 2015, Casey has declined rejoining.
It meant Darren Clarke could not consider the former World Match Play champion – who has been on the winning team in two of this three Ryder Cups – for last year’s biennial dust-up in Hazeltine and those such as Rory McIlroy emphasised how much they missed a golfer who, in the last few years, has re-established himself as one of the game’s most consistent performers.
Bjorn was privately confident Casey would make himself available, although so too was Clarke two years ago. But Casey, 40, decided that, with a young family and their home in Arizona, he could not commit himself to a two-tour schedule and chose to keep focusing solely on the PGA Tour.
There was even some bitterness when Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s chief executive declared that as he had loosened the membership requirements to just five events outside the majors and WGCS that “there was not much we can do”. Casey declared his disappointment with Pelley’s statement, saying the minimum was still essentially the same. However, it was reduced to four for next season and Casey now feels able to obligate.
“I’m excited to say this – for next year I am going to rejoin the European Tour,” Casey said. “The reasons why I didn’t renew my membership originally was because of commitments to my family and, if anything, that’s now doubly difficult because I’ve got a seven-week-old little girl [Astaria] at home. As hard as it was trying to make it work three years ago, struggling with my game and dropping out of the world’s top 50, I have missed it too much. Missed my contribution to European golf and watching the Ryder Cup and not being a part of that.
“Thomas has been a massive support and has certainly assisted in me making the decision with his confidence in me and his backing of my game. I feel like obviously the golf I’ve played the last few years, I can be a massive contribution on the course. I would love to play the role of a senior member on Thomas’s team.”
Casey has dismissed the widely held theory that one of the main reasons for turning his back on Europe was Colin Montgomerie’s contentious decision not to pick him as a wild card in 2010, despite Casey being the world No 7 at the time.
“I love a great conspiracy theory, but that’s rubbish,” Casey said. “The number of events that we were required by both Tours at that time made it very difficult to play both well and I suffered. My game wasn’t there to do both successfully. I spoke long and hard with Pollyanna [his wife] about the decision, but we both agreed this is really important for us.”