Paul Casey adds to rising voices over prospects for a raucous Ryder Cup

Paul Casey enjoyed the support of the home crowd - PGA of America

Eddie Pepperell has probably gone too far in declaring that the severity of the Bethpage test has put him off playing in the 2024 Ryder Cup, but there can be no doubt there is consternation in the European ranks at the prospect of returning here for the biennial dust-up.

And that is not necessarily due to the toughness of the layout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the PGA of America announced six years ago that the Long Island venue would host the Ryder Cup, more than a few eyebrows disappeared under visors and the last few days here at the USPGA did nothing but emphasise the belief that the week will be, at the very least, rowdy.

Bethpage was the first US municipality course to stage a major – the 2002 US Open – and it has earned the moniker of “The People’s Country Club”. But as Sergio Garcia discovered in 2002 – when the galleries rounded on him with almost unprecedented venom – and a few of his blue-and-gold team-mates found out this weekend, the New York people are not shy in bellowing their opinions.

“They’re desperate and rude,” a top caddie told The Daily Telegraph. “They are trying to be funny and probably are to their equally drunk mates. Players will never go on the record and say how appalling they are because that will only poke the bear. But the general consensus among the Europeans is that 2024 will be a s---show. It was such a bad idea to bring the Ryder Cup here.”

One of those who did go public with his concerns was Phil Kenyon, the English putting coach to among others, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose. “A Ryder Cup around Bethpage Black could be a rather ugly affair,” Kenyon tweeted. “The fans here are something else.”

Story continues

Certainly, they are loud and nobody should complain about that. A major such as the Masters is so sterile, that the only sound sometimes seems to be supporters stepping on eggshells as they ensure obeying the rules and conventions. Golf should encourage noise, because, as Brooks Koepka put it: “This feels like a proper sporting event.”

It is a very partisan crowd at Bethpage Credit: Getty images

Yet individual events are one thing and team matches another entirely, particularly when it is one as intense and partisan as the Ryder Cup.

“The 17th tee was raucous for us today and we were off five, six hours before the leaders. It was amazing,” Paul Casey said after a 69 saw him finish on five over par. “I can’t imagine what a Ryder Cup will be like around here. I think it would be intimidating, no doubt.”

And Casey has no doubt who America should appoint as captain to harness that support – the five-time major champion who was playing alongside him in the final round.

“If I was them I would make Phil [Mickelson] the captain, sure,” Casey said. “He would have a big impact on home soil, socially here. The reception for him today was amazing. He gets nothing but positivity around here, and I got a lot of that off the back of him, which was great. In 2024, I would get none of that. But obviously I would love to be on that team. Saying that, there’s a dog beside the 18th green with a little jacket on that says ‘Emotional Support Dog’ and that’s what I feel like I need after playing that golf. It’s so difficult.”

Pepperell, who has never been known to situate his tongue too far from his cheek, concurs with Casey. “It’s a good course but it’s not enjoyable, because it’s so hard,” the world no 33 said. “There’s nothing enjoyable about it. I didn’t have a single birdie in two days and couldn’t wait to get off there. I just hope I’m not on that Ryder Cup and I think after this performance, I won’t be on the team. That’s certain. Whoever picks me must be placing a bet, a dodgy bet. I might be retired by then.”