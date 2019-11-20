Paul Brown, Halas, Lambeau among all-time coaching finalists

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1968, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is carried off the field after his team defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in Super Bowl II in Miami, Fla. Packers guard Jerry Kramer (64) is at right. The Packers were the dominant team of the 1960s, winning NFL championships in 1961, '62 and '65 and then winning the NFL and the first two Super Bowls against the AFL champion Kansas City in the 1966 season and Oakland in the 1967 season with a roster that included 12 Hall of Famer players and coach Vince Lombardi. (AP Photo/File)
Such architects of the NFL as Paul Brown, George Halas and Curly Lambeau are among the 20 coaching finalists for the league’s All-Time Team.

The NFL announced the finalists Wedneday, and 10 of them will make the team. A 26-member voting panel is making the choices.

Brown recently was selected as professional football’s greatest game changer. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967, the former Cleveland and Cincinnati coach - he also owned the Bengals - is credited with bringing many now-common elements to the sport like game plans and playbooks; the use of game film in scouting; coaches or coordinators calling plays; a radio transmitter inside the quarterback's helmet for play-calling; and the helmet facemask.

Halas was a founding member of the NFL and long-time coach and owner of the Chicago Bears. Lambeau, whose name is on the iconic stadium in Green Bay where the Packers play, was a championship coach for the franchise.

The finalists, in alphabetical order:

Bill Belichick

Paul Brown

Guy Chamberlin

Tony Dungy

Weeb Ewbank

Joe Gibbs

Sid Gillman

Bud Grant

George Halas

Curly Lambeau

Tom Landry

Marv Levy

Vince Lombardi

John Madden

Chuck Noll

Steve Owen

Bill Parcells

Fritz Pollard

Don Shula

Bill Walsh

