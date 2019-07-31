Pau Gasol’s introductory conference call repeatedly disturbed by heavy breathing (audio)

The Trail Blazers signed Pau Gasol then held a conference call with him and the media (in which he discussed LaMarcus Aldridge‘s desire to return to Portland).

But someone on the call didn’t know how or didn’t care to mute the line.

NBC Sports Northwest:

Pau Gasol's introductory teleconference upstaged by heavy breather pic.twitter.com/EMh1kQqoLj — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) July 29, 2019





The perpetrator will never get caught. He or she might not even know he or she is the perpetrator.

It’s the perfect crime.