Pau Gasol confirms idea LaMarcus Aldridge wants to play for Blazers again someday

Could LaMarcus Aldridge head back to the Portland Trail Blazers? The San Antonio Spurs star spent the first nine years of his career playing in Portland before eventually heading to Texas. Eventually, it has been rumored, Aldridge might want to play with Damian Lillard once more.

Aldridge said as much earlier this season. He told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he would like to finish his career in Rip City playing alongside Lillard. Now we have additional confirmation that Aldridge could try to find his way back to the Willamette Valley.

Speaking with media during the announcement of his signing, newest Blazers center Pau Gasol said that Aldridge told him he’d like to play in Portland. Gasol and Aldridge were teammates on the Spurs from 2016-2019.

