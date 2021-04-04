Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old golfer from UCLA, threatening to run away with ANA Inspiration title

Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
RANCHO MIRAGE, California — At times Saturday, it was as if Patty Tavatanakit was playing a different tournament than the rest of the field at the ANA Inspiration.

Tavatanakit jumped out to a big lead with three birdies in her first three holes on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club, then worked her massive drives and her hot putter into a third-round 5-under 67.

While it wasn’t even the lowest round of the day, the performance felt like Tavatanakit was blowing away the field like the warm desert breeze that blew across the course in the afternoon. She extended her 36-hole lead from one shot to five shots entering Sunday’s final round.

“If I am going to pull it out, it is going to be tough,” said the 21-year-old Tavatanakit from Thailand.

Patty Tavatanakit putts on the 1st green during the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

It’s possible that the conditions down the stretch made Tavatanakit think that Sunday might be a difficult final round. With temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the desert and the prevailing winds starting to blow harder, Tavatanakit made two bogeys and two birdies in her final seven holes and barely missed spinning her third shot on the par-5 18th hole into the lake in front of the island green.

But as a tired Tavatanakit finished the round, she knew she had played well and put the rest of the field behind her. And the player who has been chasing Tavatanakit all week continued to be impressed with the young budding star.

“She’s an amazing player,” China’s Shanshan Feng said after finishing 18 holes with Tavatanakit with an even-par 72 to drop into a tie for fourth. “I actually learned a lot from her.”

Feng said Tavatanakit is an example of the new generation of players on the LPGA, capable of not only hitting 300-yard drives but having a deft short game as well.

Feng will begin the final round of the major championship one shot behind American Ally Ewing and defending ANA Inspiration champion Mirim Lee from South Korea. As she did last year, Lee has quietly stayed on the leader board with consistent play, shooting 69 Saturday for her 9-under total. Ewing fired the round of the day, a 6-under 66.

Inbee Park, struggling uncharacteristically on the greens, and Charley Hull are tied for fifth at 7-under going into the final 18 holes Sunday.

Still technically a rookie on the LPGA after the truncated 2020 season when she debuted on the tour, Tavatanakit is doing more than padding her lead in the rookie of the year race with her performances this week. She’s looking for her first LPGA victory and looking to become just the second UCLA Bruin to win a major on the LPGA, joining Mo Martin.

Her 14-under 202 score ties the tournament record for 54-hole scoring set by Pernilla Lindberg in 2018. Like Lindberg, who went on to win in a playoff over Park in 2018, Tavatanakit has now held the lead at the end of all three rounds. And she has a chance to reach 19-under, the 72-hole scoring record for the event set in 1999 by Dottie Pepper.

Tavatanakit started the day at 9-under with a one-shot lead over Feng. But with a characteristic powerful drive 33 yards past Feng and just 88 yards to the front edge of the green on the 385-yard first hole, the leader set up an opening birdie. She easily reached the par-5 second hole with an iron for a two-putt birdie, then rolled in a 15-foot birdie on the third hole to reach 12-under and stretch her lead to three shots.

“It’s always nice to have a good start,” Tavatanakit said. “It makes you feel a little bit more comfortable throughout the day.

After that, it was a matter of who could make a run at the Thai star as she continued to make birdies. Tavatanakit birdied the ninth hole for a 32 on the front nine, then added birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes.

Mirim Lee hits onto the 11th green during round three of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on April 3, 2021.
Other players like Feng and Park reached 9-under for the day at some point in their rounds, but Ewing’s 66 was the big move of the day. Lee, the defending champion, put together a string of three consecutive birdies on the back nine for her 68 to make a late move to tie Ewing at 9-under.

While Tavatankit thinks about playing the same way she has played the first three days in chasing her inaugural win on the tour, Feng, a 10-year veteran who didn’t play on the LPGA last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said she would also just go about her day trying to be happy and playing well.

“I can enjoy the whole process again, enjoy the four or five hours on the course,” Feng said. “My goal this week was just to make the cut and shoot maybe red numbers. I’ve done pretty well so far.”

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)