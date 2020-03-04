Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has fostered a culture of sarcasm and razzing.

That persisted as Popovich missed San Antonio’s win over the Hornets last night.

What was it like having Tim Duncan as acting head coach?

Patty Mills, via Spurs.com:

He didn’t do s—. It was us out on the floor.

Mills went on to praise Duncan, which shows how much Mills has to learn from the master. Popovich would’ve stopped after the first or second sentence.

Players will eventually speak more deferentially about Duncan as he continues his coaching career. But Duncan – who played five seasons with Mills – is still too close to being a teammate to some Spurs.

Patty Mills on Tim Duncan coaching Spurs: ‘He didn’t do s—’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com