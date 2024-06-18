Patty Mills talks possible Heat return as first part of free agency opens. Also, draft party details

The 2023-24 season just ended with the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship Monday night, but the first part of NBA free agency has already begun.

As part of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams around the league — for the first time — can begin negotiating and potentially reach agreements on a new contract with their own impending free agents on the first day following the last game of the NBA Finals. That exclusive window began Tuesday after the Celtics clinched their 18th NBA championship with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Veteran guard Patty Mills is among the Heat’s free agents who the team was able to begin dialogue with Tuesday. He’s an unrestricted free agent this summer and has interest in returning to the Heat.

After winning NBA championship in Boston, Celtics scheduled to take celebration to ... Miami

“I’ve really appreciated my time here at the Heat and have really come to understand what this organization is really about and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, as well as learning a lot of things at the same time,” Mills said during a Tuesday afternoon appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp at Cooper City High School.

Mills, who turns 36 in August, opened this past season with the Atlanta Hawks before being waived by the Hawks and signing a minimum contract with the Heat on March 6. Mills went on to play in 13 (five starts) of the 21 regular-season games he was available for with the Heat, averaging 5.8 points and 1.5 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.

The Heat’s injury issues also led to Mills playing extended minutes during the team’s short five-game playoff run. Mills logged double-digit minutes in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Celtics after being held out of Games 1 and 2 by coach’s decision. He shot 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) from the field and 3 of 11 (27.3 percent) from three-point range during his three playoff appearances for the Heat.

Mills, who will play for Australia this summer in the Olympics in Paris, is not considering retirement this offseason. Next season will mark his 16th in the NBA after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft.

“I take really good care of myself and my body,” said Mills, who has been prepping for the Olympics with offseason workouts in South Florida. “The plan is to continue to play until the wheels fall off is how I see it. I’m feeling really good. This preparation that I’ve had now has been one of the best that I’ve probably ever had. I still got some more things to achieve.”

When asked how the NBA’s new early negotiating window will impact things, Mills wasn’t sure. As a projected depth piece who could be signed on a minimum at this late stage of his career, he’s not at the forefront of the Heat’s free agency plan.

“We’ll see how it plays out, if it ends up working out to be a positive thing or not,” Mills said. “But the Paris Olympics is definitely the focus for me.”

What else is the Heat permitted to do during this new exclusive negotiating window that began Tuesday?

▪ Along with Mills, the Heat is also allowed to begin negotiating with impending free agents Haywood Highsmith and Delon Wright. Like Mills, Highsmith and Wright also are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

▪ The Heat could also begin talking to its own players who have player options to decide on by a June 29 deadline. That list includes Thomas Bryant (holds a $2.8 million player option for next season), Caleb Martin (holds a $7.1 million player option for next season), Kevin Love (holds a $4 million player option for next season) and Josh Richardson (holds a $3.1 million player option for next season).

▪ The Heat can begin dialogue with Bam Adebayo regarding a potential extension. Adebayo, who turns 27 on July 18, can sign an extension with the Heat this offseason starting on July 6 and that window will close on Oct. 21 on the eve of the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. He’s eligible to sign a three-year extension worth $165 million this offseason that begins with a $51.2 million salary for the 2026-27 season.

With the ability to begin contract negotiations with some of its own players and next week’s NBA Draft approaching, the next few weeks will be busy for the Heat. Things will get even busier when free agents can begin speaking with every team starting on June 30 at 6 p.m.

For Mills, he’s set to leave for Australia in the coming days to join the Australian national men’s basketball team in preparation for the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26. He hopes to get clarity on his free-agent situation sooner rather than later.

“I think in an ideal circumstance, it would be great,” Mills said when asked if he hopes to sign with an NBA team before the start of the Olympics. “But also, I’m prepared for that not being the case. So we’ll see how it goes.”

DRAFT WATCH PARTY

With a concert at Kaseya Center on draft night, the Heat announced Tuesday it will host an off-site NBA Draft party at Vivo! Plaza at Dolphin Mall on June 26 beginning at 7 p.m.

“The free event will be hosted in the Plaza’s outdoor venue and will include immersive activities, special giveaways, a pop-up Heat Store, and exclusive photo opportunities,” the Heat said in a press release.

The first round of the two-round NBA Draft will take place on June 26 — the day of the Heat’s draft party at Dolphin Mall. The Heat holds the 15th overall pick in the first round.

The second round of the draft will be on June 27, with the Heat holding the 43rd overall pick in the second round. There is no draft party scheduled for that day.