Patty Mills with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

Not since Conor McGregor drew Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement has a boxing vs. MMA crossover fight drawn such attention. Whether or not you like either fighter or the bout itself, the celebrity boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren couldn't be ignored. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Almost two minutes into the bout, there was little to no action until Jake Paul landed a 1-2 combination that dropped Ben Askren and stopped the fight in the first round. That was it. No action. No build-up. Just a simple two minutes and the fight was over. Paul was definitely the fighter that looked to be in better condition coming into the fight. Askren, who typically fought at 170 pounds in mixed martial arts, weighed in at a much-less-than-lean 191 pounds. Paul, by contrast, looked like he had put in some hard hours training for the fight. It showed even more in the ring. Askren, who said he was getting probably the biggest payday of his career against Paul, danced around the boxing ring without really throwing much of a punch. But less than two minutes into the fight, Paul stung him with a jab and a straight right that put Askren on the canvas. He got up, trying to survive a standing eight count, but the referee waved off the fight, as Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg, providing commentary, yelled into the mic, "Finish him, finish him." Askren initially looked upset at the quick stoppage. He later said that he told the referee that he was fine, but the referee said, no, you're not, and then waved off the fight. But that was the end of weeks of build-up. The commentary was certainly a bit off from what is typically considered to be professional in the sports world, but then again, Triller Fight Club isn't your traditional combat sports presentation. Impartiality isn't a requirement. "I thought I was fine, but that's [the referee's] job, if that's what he felt, that's fine," Askren said in his post-fight commentary, also indicating that he wasn't overly fazed by the quick stop. "No, I'm gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank and I'm gonna coach some wrestling," Askren said, adding that he didn't intend to return to combat sports. "I will not be back again. I will not be in any sort of cage." Asked what was next for Paul, Snoop Dogg said that he though "the guy in the pink shorts" would be next, later confirming that he meant Joe Fournier, a 9-0 boxer that stopped musician Reykon earlier in the night on Saturday's boxing card. Paul said he was "going to do whatever" he wanted after beating Askren, before adding, "I don't know what's next for me. I'm just gonna enjoy my life for a second." After the fight, Snoop Dogg was on camera yelling out a message to UFC president Dana White, saying repeatedly, "Dana White, where my money at?" White had said on a Mike Tyson podcast appearance in the lead-up to the fight that he would bet a million dollars that Askren would win. Snoop Dogg countered that the bet should be two million dollars, evidently what he was referring to in his on-air comments. Jake Paul stops Ben Askren Snoop Dogg at Triller Fight Club (Photos courtesy of Triller) TRENDING > UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Jake Paul def. Ben Askren by TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1Regis Prograis def. Ivan Redkach by technical decisionSteve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decisionJoe Fournier def. Reykon by TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00, R2Junior Younan def. Jeyson Minda via unanimous decisionQuinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision