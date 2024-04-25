Patty Gasso wants more ‘consistency’ before postseason play

While their offense and elite defense get the headlines, their consistency is one of the most important things to the Oklahoma Sooners’ historic run. You rarely, if ever, see an off-game from the team.

This year has been a little different. There have been several games that have left fans scratching their heads and not recognizing the team on the diamond. Still, they are 42-4 and No. 2 in the nation. So, it’s not like they’ve fallen off, they’ve just not been as consistent as in years past.

Patty Gasso talked about how they need to find that before postseason play starts. “I think we just want consistency,” Gasso said. “We’re able to win games. We’re winning a lot of games. We’re still in charge of our own destiny. I think it’s (having) zero regrets as we go through this and finish it and look out for your teammates. Communicate with your teammates. Check in with your teammates. Sometimes, we get lost in what we’re doing here. The expectations are grand, and it can just get really tiring. They’ve been doing it for now their fourth year in a row. It’s hard to outdo yourself year after year.”

That’s why these last two series are so important. The Sooners can not only clinch the Big 12 regular season title but they can also build a ton of momentum toward the postseason while also working on that consistency that Gasso wants to see.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire