Patty Gasso owns baserunning miscue from 9-3 loss to Florida

In a game where nothing went right from the circle, the Sooners’ bats squandered opportunities in the early going to make something happen. Oklahoma got the lead-off runner on base in each of the first two innings of their 9-3 loss to Florida.

Though they couldn’t move Jayda Coleman around the base paths in the first, they had a great opportunity to cash in with Kasidi Pickering in the second inning.

Pickering got to third on a passed ball and a fielder’s choice. With one out in the inning, Riley Boone rocketed a ball to deep centerfield that looked like it might go beyond the outstretched arm of Florida outfielder Kendra Falby. Pickering started to go home but was forced to retreat to third when Falby made the spectacular running catch.

It was a missed opportunity to tie the game and give the Sooners some momentum. But the running miscue prevented Oklahoma from cashing in with a runner on third and one out. Sooners head coach Patty Gasso took responsibility for the critical error.

“That was an unbelievable play,” Gasso said. “I’m looking up, I’m telling her, ‘OK, it’s through, go.’ I’m looking for the next runner. That was on me. It was nothing she did wrong. I own that.”

It’s hard to know just what that moment meant in the big scheme of things, but tying the game early could have changed the trajectory of the afternoon for Oklahoma.

Instead, the Sooners prepare for an elimination game Tuesday afternoon, in a rematch with the Gators. Oklahoma’s been really difficult to beat twice during their three-plus years of dominance. But Oklahoma will have to prove their ability to bounce back still exists after losing series to Texas and Oklahoma State during the regular season.

They’ll get one more opportunity to prove they’re the best when they take the field against the Florida Gators today at 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire