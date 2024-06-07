Patty Gasso, Oklahoma softball sing Toby Keith's 'How Do You Like Me Now?!' after WCWS win

Oklahoma is once again at the mountaintop of college softball after Thursday's victory over No. 1 Texas in the Women's College World Series championship series. So how do you celebrate?

By singing Toby Keith's "How Do You Like Me Now?!" of course. Well, at least that's how the Sooners celebrate national championship titles.

Shortly after becoming the first team in WCWS history to four-peat as national champions, Oklahoma traveled to Keith's Oklahoma City restaurant to celebrate with Sooner Nation. The celebration included another rendition of Keith's No. 1 hit, which Sooners coach Patty Gasso led:

Patty Gasso led a touching tribute to Toby Keith before introducing How Do You Like Me Now. pic.twitter.com/PegLkiKWDx — Taylor Maples (@t_maples) June 7, 2024

Before losing his battle with cancer in February, Keith was a fixture at Oklahoma sporting events, especially football and softball games. The country music artist had been a diehard OU fan since he was 10 years old, when he sold refreshments at Sooners football games.

Last year, following their then-third consecutive national championship title, Keith, himself got on stage at the restaurant to sing "How Do You Like Me Now?!" with the Sooners.

Sooner celebration.

Unapologetic

and @tobykeith remains one of the best humans ever ❤️ @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/vXSbynIR2Y — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 9, 2023

Thursday night's homage to Keith by Oklahoma is just one of several ways the Sooners have carried on his legacy since his passing. As previously reported by The Oklahoman, OU played his songs throughout the stands at Love's Field during each home game.

Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, performed the national anthem ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 of the WCWS championship series at Devon Park — a performance that sent tear marks down faces as the WCWS, and Oklahoma, honored her father's legacy.

