Patty Gasso, Oklahoma earn NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year

It was another historic season for the Oklahoma Sooners, who earned their fourth consecutive national championship and eighth overall. After a 59-7 season, Big 12 tournament title, and national title, Patty Gasso and her staff were awarded the NFCA Coaching Staff of the Year award for 2024.

The award is voted on by member Division 1 NCAA coaches.

It is the third straight season and the seventh time Gasso and her coaching staff have received the award.

It was a masterful job by Gasso, associate head coaches Jennifer Rocha and J.T. Gasso, and assistant coach Falepolima Steele. In a year where they lost a conference series for the first time in more than a decade and missed out on the regular season title, Gasso and company helped the team rally during a postseason run in which they lost just one game.

🚨 AWARDS ALERT: Congratulations to the 2024 ATEC / NFCA NCAA Division I National Coaching Staff of the Year, @OU_Softball! 🥎 🔗 https://t.co/uZHV12MHsQ pic.twitter.com/dOtXYFLL18 — National Fastpitch Coaches Association (@NFCAorg) June 20, 2024

Of their 59 wins, 27 came by way of run rule, and the Sooners’ pitching staff recorded 23 shutouts.

In addition to the successful completion of the sport’s first four-peat, Oklahoma opened the largest on-campus softball stadium at Love’s Field. With an expanded capacity, the Sooners averaged 4,328 fans per game for a record attendance of 108,156.

Oklahoma finished the season as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation after sweeping the Texas Longhorns in the Women's College World Series Finals by a combined score of 16-7.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire