Patty Gasso gives adorable interview with grandkids after Oklahoma softball wins national title

Patty Gasso and Oklahoma softball pulled off the first-ever four-peat in the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

The No. 2 overall Sooners defeated top-overall seed Texas 8-4 to sweep the 2024 WCWS 2-0 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, winning their fourth straight national championship and the eighth under coach Gasso. Following the game, Gasso was holding her grandkids in her postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"We work hard, we do it blue-collar style, we fight, we're gritty," Gasso said on the ESPN postgame interview with a grandchild in each arm. "There's nothing we feel we can't overcome. And that's why we go out and play free. I can't tell you what it means for the seniors, for Kelly Maxwell. I will remember this [one]. This one was the hardest of all, no question. And it's probably going to be remembered for just the magnitude of what these guys have done. It's unbelievable."

Holly Rowe then mentioned a line Gasso said before the WCWS championship series — "heavy is the head that wears the crown" — to which Gasso responded, "heavy are these kids, too." Rowe graciously took one of the grandkids, Ava, from Gasso's hands so the OU softball coach could focus on the interview.

@sportsiren with an absolute 🐐 move, holding Patty Gasso’s granddaughter, Ava, during her National Championship postgame interview 💥 #WCWS pic.twitter.com/j2qOl5i6Y0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) June 7, 2024

After going 61-1 last season, the Sooners lost top ace Jordy Bahl to the transfer portal to Nebraska. OU lost their season series to Texas during the regular season and finished with seven losses, falling from the No. 1 overall seed. The Sooners saw their 20-game win streak in the WCWS snapped when Florida forced a winner-take-all-game on Monday. Despite trailing 5-2 against the Gators, the Sooners came back and advanced to the championship series.

"We just [stuck] together," Gasso said of the difficulties of the 2024 season and finishing the four-peat. "I mean, this was really hard because, I don't know, we had to do some things outside the field to kind of connect a little bit better. They really stepped up and I don't know how to explain it. They're just gritty and fearless. We just practice that way.

"You see the way they play? They are full of energy and full of passion, and we will not apologize for that because that's how they play the game. And that's why we're here right now."

