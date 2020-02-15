Patton's late 3 in OT sends Cleveland St. past Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) -- Algevon Eichelberger scored 17 points and Deante Johnson scored 15 and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 67-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Torrey Patton's 3-pointer broke a tie at 63 with 34 seconds left in the extra session and the Vikings (10-17, 6-8 Horizon League) held onwin.

Dwayne Rose Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 95 seconds at the end of regulation to put Detroit Merchy up 59-58. Eichelberger made 1 of 2 fouls shots to tie it with 1:17 left and neither team scored again to force overtime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patton finished with 13 points, Kasheem Thomas 11 and Jeremy Sanchez 10. Cleveland State finished 27-of-65 shooting (41.5%). The Vikings got the win despite just a 4 of 15 effort from 3-point range and 10 missed free throws.

Marquis Moore led Detroit Mercy with 20 points and Antoine Davis added 17.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25