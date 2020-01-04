Patton lifts Cleveland State over Youngstown State 82-74
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Torrey Patton had a career-high 25 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 82-74 on Saturday.
Patton made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds and six assists.
Algevon Eichelberger had 14 points for Cleveland State (6-10, 2-1 Horizon League). Tre Gomillion added 10 points as did Deante Johnson.
Cleveland State totaled 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Naz Bohannon scored a career-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds for the Penguins (9-7, 2-1). Jelani Simmons added 19 points. Michael Akuchie had 11 points.
Cleveland State takes on Detroit at home on Thursday. Youngstown State plays Oakland at home on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com