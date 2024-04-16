Patterson's Euro worry - gossip

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is sweating on another possible injury blow after ex-Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson was forced off with a "serious" hamstring injury at Chelsea just minutes after returning for Everton. (The Herald)

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in line to take charge of Besiktas next season - just a few months after he turned down the chance to manage the Turkish club. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers midfielder Nigel Spackman says the Ibrox squad must find a way of coping with the "expectation you have to win every game" after the Ross County defeat "piled the pressure on for the run-in". (Daily Record)

