Patterson wins 2 titles, leads Tuscola to runner-up team state finish

May 19—CHARLESTON — For possibly the first time in her life, Lia Patterson ran 100 meters without hearing the support from her parents, coaches and teammates. In fact, their reaction was quite the opposite. Instead of watching in awe of her abilities, they shook their heads and threw their hands in the air as if to say "What is she doing?"

Just a few minutes earlier, the Tuscola junior won the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles, her first of four events at Saturday's girls' track and field state finals, with a time of 14.51 seconds. Following a brief celebration, she hurried back to the check-in tent at the north end of O'Brien Field to get ready for the 100-meter dash, which was set to start momentarily.

She knew she had to cool down and lock in quickly for that next race. What she didn't know was how soon the IHSA was going to honor the 100 hurdles finishers in front of the crowd. Until she heard someone on the microphone start announcing them.

Like a scene out of a movie, there went Patterson, sprinting back to the south end of the track to join the rest of her competitors and take her place atop the podium.

"I heard, '1A 100 hurdles,' and I was like, 'Oh no,'" Patterson said. "I tried to get an official's attention, and I was like, 'Can I run down there?' and they said, 'Yeah, go, go, go, go.' I started running, and by the time I got to the podium, I was right on time. It was just crazy how fast everything went."

Also a good way to describe how Patterson's day went, as she took home two individual titles to go along with a pair of third-place medals, almost single-handedly willing Tuscola to a runner-up team finish.

She made her way back to the tent once again, just before the 100 field walked out to the starting line. Patterson wound up taking third in the race in 12.19 seconds, eight-hundredths of a second behind first. Could she have won if she hadn't just run two other 100-meter sprints in the 15 minutes leading up to it? She said no, giving credit to her competitors and smiling because she accomplished another one of her goals.

That 100 hurdles win set the tone for Patterson on Saturday. She finished second in the event last year and was dead set on overcoming the event this year. After playing catchup for most of the race, she pulled even with Maroa-Forsyth's Makhiya Stephen with two hurdles to go and lunged at the line, nabbing the win by just three-hundredths of a second.

"The last few hurdles, we were basically in sync," Patterson said. "There was a part of me that was like, 'Man, I feel like we crossed at the same time.' All of a sudden, I just sensed it, and I looked up at the board and saw my name like 'Oh my goodness.' Everything just clicked like 'I can't believe I just won.' I worked really hard to get to this point after coming in second last year. After I crossed the line, I was like, 'Yes, I did what I've been trying to do all year.'"

Another one of Patterson's goals was to repeat as the 300 hurdles champion. She wasn't the only one with that expectation, especially after besting the entire prelim field by 3.3 seconds and coming a quarter of a second away from breaking the 1A record on Thursday. While she wasn't able to get the record on Saturday, she still showed gratitude in earning another dominating win.

"I set time goals each year before the season. When the season comes around and I start seeing those times and running them how I wanted, it makes me look back and see all the hard work I put into it," Patterson said. "Seeing how much it's paying off, I can't even fathom it. It just makes me so happy."

After every race Saturday, the first thing Patterson did was thank her supporters and mention how she wouldn't be where she is without them. Her talent on the track is clear, but her decision to handle it all with humility is almost just as impressive.

"Obviously, Lia is incredible," junior jumper Rylie Vanausdoll said. "Being her teammate, you see a completely different person. For being so good, she's so humble and kind. Yeah, she's amazing, but she's also an amazing person. That's my teammate. She doesn't ever talk about how amazing she is at practice. She doesn't gloat about it or have that kind of attitude. She's an amazing person and an amazing runner."

That showed in Patterson's final race of the finals, the 200. Like the 100, she was shooting for a top-three finish. As were Emma Randecker of Savanna West Carroll and Alaina Lester of Belleville Althoff Catholic, who took the top two spots, respectively, in the 100.

Lester ended up winning the 200 in 24.29 seconds, with Randecker in second (24.51) and Patterson in third (24.88), all three blowing past the 1A record in the event set in 1992. They all collapsed into each other's arms after crossing the finish line, and Patterson said "We're done" with a laugh as they put a cap on their state finals performance.

"We were all cheering each other on no matter what place we got," Patterson said. "I definitely feel like each sport should have that. We all obviously want to win, but we're all very much cheering for each other at the same time. That's what makes track a really special place is we're all competitors, but we all have the same goal to do better."

The Warriors went into the state meet believing they could reclaim a team championship after winning the first in program history in 2022 and finishing third in 2023. Those chances took a hit during Thursday's prelims as a few athletes didn't perform as expected and missed out on the finals.

One of those athletes was sophomore distance runner Kate Foltz, who was less than three-tenths of a second away from qualifying for the 1,600 finals. She "definitely wasn't happy about it," but it also "definitely motivated me" to do better in the 3,200, where she placed third with a time of 10 minutes, 57.73 seconds. She knew how vital it was to place as high as possible to give Tuscola the best chance at staying in the hunt for a team title.

"Of course, team is very important and first priority," Foltz said. "It's great to have a team that motivates me and builds me up so much. You're not only running for yourself but also for everyone else on your team. It gives you more to keep pushing through."

Vanausdoll had a similar experience, as the Tuscola triple jump record holder placed sixth in the event after failing to place in the long jump.

"I know our team scores are pretty important, and we were kind of dipping because some people were placing off in some things," Vanausdoll said. "I was really trying to get a little better than sixth, but I liked where I was at."

At the end of the day, it was Patterson who took it upon herself to keep the Warriors in the mix. With two events to go, Tuscola trailed Glen Carbon Father McGivney by two points in the standing. Patterson took third in the 200 to vault into the top spot. Father McGivney then won the 1,600-meter relay, a race Tuscola was not part of, to secure the team victory.

Even so, the Warriors put it in perspective. They brought six girls to the state meet, representing 10 of the 18 events. Safe to say they earned that second-place trophy.

"We're very happy with second place," Patterson said. "Last year, we got third, so it's one step up. We're all super happy. We have teammates, coaches and friends from all over the state cheering us on, and that means the world to me."