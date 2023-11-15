Patterson Mill girls volleyball deftly battles adversity but drops 1A state semifinal to Clear Spring, 3-2

Nov. 14—In the fourth set of Tuesday's Class 1A girls volleyball state semifinal thriller, Patterson Mill won a big point to pile on to a prominent lead. Huskies players on the floor went ballistic in celebration, as they had for every scored point before and after.

But coach Myranda Poynton remained in her seat, deadpan, nonchalantly tucking her hair behind her ear.

The first-year coach was intentional in the way she managed the game — as she has all season — while letting her players ride through the thrill of their own emotions in a five-set nail-biter that Patterson Mill would eventually lose to defending state champion Clear Spring, 25-15, 24-26, 26-24, 13-25, 15-7.

When asked about that coaching MO, she kindly interrupted: "Why am I sitting down?" she asked.

"[I do it] because they're almost adults," Poynton said. "Being the coach of a high school team, these are women who are turning into adults and we're trying to lead them into adults by guiding them. I'm also a young coach too. ... I just like to let them do their own thing. They have to be the ones to make mistakes for themselves for them to be able to learn."

It's a unique style. And for Patterson Mill, it often works.

Many other coaches are more cognizant of players' emotions while managing such a topsy-turvy, season-on-the-line match — even Poynton's counterpart. Blazers coach Jessica Custer said she looks to keep her team level-headed in high-pressure moments, adding how tough that job is.

Not Poynton. She gives her girls the grace to be emotive. Particularly in Tuesday evening's loss, it was evident how often that worked.

After one set, Patterson Mill found itself in an unusual position: trailing. The Huskies, who hadn't lost a set in the playoffs before Tuesday,dropped their first in nearly a month (Oct. 17 against C. Milton Wright). "Losing the first set was a little heartbreaking, to be honest," the coach said.

The Huskies responded with vigor.

They trailed 24-21 in the second set — one point from falling into a deep well down 2-0. But they rattled off five straight points to even the match, 1-1. Later, adversity manifested itself in pockets of losing two or three straight points. That became four or five in some stretches. But in many instances, Patterson Mill found a way to crawl right back.

"I don't think we were expecting the things that they brought to the table," Custer said. "I think they did a great job."

It's the emotional rope that Poynton gives her team from the sideline that lets them figure out adversity in major moments.

By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Aegis: Top stories

Like senior libero Ava Shores being the firecracker ring leader of excitement, smacking teammates on the back, chucking her hands high and sharing individual handshakes at every turn. She also turned away countless would-be kills, finishing with 40 digs and an ace.

Or when junior setter Zoe Valan, who finished with 37 assists and 13 digs, looked dumbfounded by a close call, she came right back and got the ensuing point herself on a methodical dump.

Poynton doesn't need to interject in those moments. She trusts her girls. Shores and the rest of the team can bring enough juice to quell the momentum of even their toughest foes.

"I'm a hands-on coach when it comes to telling them what to do and how to move on the court to get those plays," Poynton said. "But at the same time, their energy is something they have to bring. I can't help their energy. It's them on the court as a team, together."

It got them this far: a 13-2 regular season record. And it nearly helped them battle through the semifinal if not for Clear Springs' stout middle blockers and junior hitter Addison Zeigler stepping up in major moments down the stretch, finishing with 23 kills, five blocks and an ace.

"When she's on, there's not much that's gonna get in her way," Custer said. "I'm glad she took it on her shoulders and said, 'Set me the ball. Let's go, I've got this.' That's what we needed at that point in time."

Clear Spring will meet Smithsburg on Saturday in the 1A state championship at Harford Community College.