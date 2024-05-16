Patterson looking to lead Tuscola back to state glory: 'We all have the same goal'

May 16—TUSCOLA — Lia Patterson is doing some quick sprints behind the starting line to get her legs loose.

At the same time, she's also trying to calm herself down because, like every other race, she's nervous. In prior years, she'd let that emotion take over, but she's learned to use her nerves in a healthy way, knowing the only reason she feels this way is because she cares.

The Tuscola junior track and field standout sets up her blocks and reads the Bible verse her mom wrote on her arm earlier that day. Which verse depends on the day, usually revolving around what Patterson's mentality was leading up to the meet. No matter how she feels in that moment, reading her arm boosts her confidence and reminds her that someone is watching and wants her to succeed.

As Patterson gets into the blocks, she looks straight ahead and sees nothing but her lane and the finish line. Then, she looks down and puts all her focus into one word.

"Boom," Patterson said. "As soon as that gun goes off, boom, I put my arms back and get up and running."

More often than not, whether it's 12 seconds later in the 100-meter dash or it takes 40-some seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, it results in Patterson crossing the line first. That was the case last Thursday at the Class 1A Central A&M Sectional, as Patterson won all four of her events (100, 200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) to qualify for this week's state meet at Eastern Illinois University. The 1A state prelims begin Thursday at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

You'd think those nerves might resurface as this Thursday's date with state approaches, but the Warriors are as loose and easygoing as they've been all season.

Last Friday, a cooldown day after the sectional meet, Patterson couldn't seem to take the smile off her face, and she was constantly laughing with teammates.

Running up to the high jump pit, she flung herself into the air, over the nonexistent bar and onto the mat, and her teammates introduced her to coach Drew Sterkel as Tuscola's newest high-jumper. On their way to the other side of the track, Patterson and company criticized another coach for driving around in a golf cart, the "lazy mobile" as they called it, instead of getting his steps in. A few minutes later, they were doing a hip flexibility drill with the hurdles, and Patterson started singing Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie."

Mixed in were a wide array of jokes and conversations, ranging from cats to driver's ed to another karaoke session, this time with songs from the animated movie "Frozen."

"We've had the best chemistry this year," Patterson said. "Everyone works well together, and we all have the same goal. When we need to be serious, we'll be serious, but we will make time where we can have fun and relax. First, you're a person, and then, you're an athlete."

That collective goal is winning a state title, and Patterson knows a little about what that takes.

Early potentialThree years ago, Patterson was an eighth-grader running faster times than most of the high-schoolers, so Sterkel knew the kind of athlete he was getting

At the time, he had another talented sprinter in Alyssa Williams, who won a 1A state title in the 100, 200 and long jump as a junior in 2021. Williams would be a senior when Patterson arrived as a freshman, and in that, Sterkel saw the perfect opportunity for a passing of the torch.

"I kind of used that as a mentorship type of thing," Sterkel said. "The expectations were extremely high for Lia. One of the best things for her was she had somebody with her in Alyssa to help pull her along. There couldn't have been a better situation for her to come into. She got to see the best in Alyssa and aspire to that."

The duo quickly became like sisters, and they were one of the best one-two sprinting punches in the state. Williams won the 100 and 200 again in 2022, with Patterson just a half-second behind as runner-up in the 200, and they won a title together in the 800-meter relay. On top of that, Tuscola won its first girls' track and field team state championship in program history, and the Warriors celebrated while getting drenched in the rain.

"I started crying," Patterson said with a laugh. "It was a mix with the rain that was pelting on us, but we didn't really feel it because we were jumping for joy, and I was so happy for Alyssa. It was an absolute dream to come up my freshman year and win."

Emerging as a leaderOnce Williams graduated and began her college track and field career at Murray State, it was Patterson's turn to take on that role of the team's top runner, a role she admitted "no one can replace" because of the "really big shoes" they would need to fill. Still, as just a sophomore, Patterson was that runner, and Sterkel talked with her about it at length before the season.

"There was a lot of nervousness and anxiety of, 'Now, I have to carry the team,'" Sterkel said. "With the culture we bring, it's not always about me. Somebody's always going to need to pick you up when you're down. In a way, she did have to grow up a little earlier, but she was more than capable of doing that because she had the tools from the year before. It helps when you're an elite athlete, too."

Record-setting racesPatterson proved Sterkel right that year, leading Tuscola to a third-place team finish at state after winning titles in the 200 and 300 hurdles, taking runner-up honors in the 100 hurdles and finishing third in the 100.

Williams was there to cheer on her protege, which was fitting because Patterson broke Williams' school record in the 200 final by one-tenth of a second.

"She looked at me and was like, 'Lia, I didn't think you would go that fast,'" Patterson said with a laugh, reliving the moment with her mentor. "But she was very happy for me, and she's coming to watch me this year."

Today, Patterson holds six of Tuscola's event records (200, 400, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 relay, 800 relay), and she's hoping to break Williams' 100 time of 12.03 seconds this week and set a new 800 record next year.

Sterkel said breaking that 100 record would be "a tall order." Then again, he admitted he thought the same about the 200 record last year. As for the 800, distance events aren't Patterson's specialty — believe it or not, she ran cross-country as a freshman — but "I don't put it past her."

Enjoying the rideAt the end of every season, Sterkel goes through his extensive book of notes he compiled throughout the previous couple months to figure out how he and his athletes can improve. After last season, regarding Patterson specifically, he realized he was too focused on the numbers. His biggest note: "Just watch your runners." He's certainly done that with Patterson.

"I don't even put a stopwatch on her anymore because I just want to enjoy watching her run," Sterkel said. "I was always like, 'I've got to get this time,' and all of a sudden, I was like, 'You know what, stop. Live in the moment and enjoy it because you don't get these types of athletes.' I'll never get one like her ever again. I just want to watch excellence and not worry about anything else."

It's things like that that keep Patterson going. She thanks God every day for blessing her with her abilities, but knowing how much pride her loved ones have in her is her why.

"My mom, my coaches and everyone who has put so much time and effort into making me the best person and athlete I can be," Patterson said. "That's motivation on its own, to try to make those people who have done all these good things for me happy. I rebroke my school record in the 100 hurdles (last Thursday), and just the look on my mom's face and my coach's face meant the whole world to me."

Patterson will be in the blocks early Thursday, preparing for her first of four races in the 1A state prelims. It'll be her first step in what is hoped to be the Tuscola girls' track and field team's second state title.

She'll be ready for it, waiting for that one word: Boom.