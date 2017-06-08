Pats wrap up draft class by signing Derek Rivers

The Patriots selected four players in this year’s draft and they’ve now signed all of them to contracts.

The agents for third-round defensive end Derek Rivers shared a photo of their client signing his four-year deal with New England. The Patriots made Rivers the 83rd overall pick in the draft with a pick acquired when they traded down from No. 72 with the Titans.

Rivers was a starter for most of his time at Youngstown State and finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in sacks and tackles for loss. He also did well at the Scouting Combine earlier this year and the combination left the Patriots feeling he could make the jump from the Missouri Valley Conference to the NFL.

If they’re right, he’ll be part of the rotation on the edge and likely be part of the special teams units for the Patriots.