Are Pats showing they're all-in on Mac by releasing Zappe? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster includes only one quarterback: Mac Jones.

Backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley, and Malik Cunningham each were released ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. Zappe and Cunningham cleared waivers and signed to the Patriots practice squad, but leaving Jones as the only signal-caller on the active roster with less than two weeks until the season opener seems like a strong statement from Bill Belichick and Co.

Did Zappe's release signal the Patriots are all-in on Jones heading into the 2023 campaign? Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi and our Phil Perry shared their thoughts on Wednesday's Early Edition.

"They're invested in him fully for the first time I think maybe since his rookie year," Giardi said of Jones. "Last year got a little dicey. Obviously, they gave him (Matt) Patricia and (Joe) Judge, we know how that worked. But it basically started in the offseason by going and getting Bill O'Brien. And the amount of time those two have spent together dating back to the winter and spring and now into the season, like, they're tailoring this for Mac Jones. Not for Bailey Zappe, not for some other quarterback, but for Mac Jones.

"And it also goes back to what the Krafts said, both Robert and Jonathan. I think Robert definitely has been on record as saying, 'He's a first-round pick. We like Mac Jones.' Like, 'Hey, remember we drafted him in the first round Remember it was pretty good in that first year? Hey, Bill, remember if you give him some good players in a good system, this could work.' Like they're in on Mac Jones. They have to be."

Perry looks at the players around Jones and isn't convinced the team has fully committed to their third-year quarterback.

"If you look at what he has in terms of weaponry and in terms of the investments that they've made in the protection system around him, it's not enough to contend in my opinion," Perry said. "And that's just looking at the numbers. You can follow the money. Trent Brown is their one real lock at tackle and he's not paid like a high-end tackle. We don't even know who's gonna be the tackle on the other side.

"We know what he's dealing with at receiver, and I like some of those players. I mentioned (Demario) Pop Douglas earlier. I think he's going to ascend as the year goes on. I really like his skill set. Kendrick Bourne, I think, is going to have a much better year than he did a year ago. But at his best, what is he? He's not one of these superstar receivers that a lot of young quarterbacks that are on rookie contracts and low salaries are able to work with early in their careers to help them along and allow them to establish themselves in this league. So as far as that part of the commitment goes, it's not there in the way it is for other young quarterbacks that are in his position."

Year 3 will be a pivotal one for Jones as he looks to shake off a rough sophomore season. It's also an important one for the organization, as it must decide by May 2024 whether to pick up Jones' fifth-year option.

As for the Patriots' backup quarterback situation, the team reportedly prefers to have a veteran QB behind Jones. They'll have until Sept. 10, when the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, to sort that out.

You can watch the full Early Edition segment below: