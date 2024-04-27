Pats select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with No. 37 pick in 2024 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After taking Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots got their new quarterback some help on Friday night.

With the No. 37 pick in the second round, the Patriots selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington.

Polk tallied 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns for the Huskies last season while playing alongside first-round wideout Rome Odunze. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder fills a glaring need for the Patriots as a physical receiver who's versatile enough to play as an X, Z, or in the slot.

Teams loved Polk during the process. Viewed as more of a "Z" who can work the middle of the field, I'm told. Tough. Not a "No. 1," per se, based on those I've spoken to. But a productive player in a bombs-away offense who'll be viewed as a culture add. https://t.co/yDRdVhabCl — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 26, 2024

New England initially owned the 34th pick but traded it and the 137th overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for picks 37 and 110. L.A. used No. 34 to take Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey.

The Patriots' next pick is No. 68 overall in the third round. That currently is their only other pick for Day 2 of the draft. They have four picks (110, 180, 193, and 231) on Day 3.

